Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Star Wars Cobb Vanth Gets New Deluxe TVC Figure from Hasbro

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Star Wars action figures are on their way from Hasbro

Article Summary Cobb Vanth from The Mandalorian returns with a new Deluxe TVC figure from Hasbro.

Features include removable jetpack, flame attachments, two blasters, and an alternate helmet head.

Detailed weathered Boba Fett armor and likeness of Raylan Givens enhance this collectible figure.

Priced at $24.99, this figure is set for Fall 2024 release; pre-orders are now live.

The Marshal has returned to Hasbro as Cobb Vanth from Star Wars: The Mandalorian gets a brand new figure. Releasing as part of The Vintage Collection, travel back into time to Season 2 of The Mandalorian as Cobb Vanth suits back up in his acquired Boba Fett armor. This new figure will feature a larger card back to showcase all of the accessories included. This will consist of a new Cobb Vanth figure along with a removable jetpack with flame attachments, two blasters, and a secondary helmet head.

Cobb Vanth is a very interesting character, and it would have been a fun story to witness him finding the armor and his adventures with it as a spin-off. All of the details with this release right here are nicely done, from the weathered Boba Feet armor to the accessories and even the likeness of Raylan Givens himself. Hopefully, this "deluxe" release means those previous deluxe windowless TVC boxes are fading away with new bigger card backs taking their place. This Vintage Collection Cobb Vanth is priced at $24.99, he is set for a Fall 2024 release and pre-orders are already live.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cobb Vanth (Boba Armor) Deluxe

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Fall 2024). At one time, Mos Pelgo marshal Cobb Vanth was custodian of Boba Fett's Mandalorian armor, which he bought off of Jawa traders. Inspired by the character from the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure (VC # 343) makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Comes with an interchangeable head and helmet, a jetpack accessory, 2 blaster accessories, and 2 flame FX. These collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!