Star Wars Concept TIE Pilot Statue Arrives at NYCC from Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant Ltd. debuts a new limited edition exclusive statue for New York Comic Con 2023 with a new Star Wars concept statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. is at New York Comic Con 2023 this year and is bringing some exclusives to the event. One of which is a brand new Star Wars Concept statue bust, which is based on early designs and sketches of iconic Star Wars heroes and villains. It is time to fly off with the TIE Fighter Pilot, who will be getting a very exclusive statue that is only offered right at NYCC. Standing at 6" tall, this soldier is limited to only 500 pieces and features what could have been an iconic soldier of the Empire. From the unique helmet to the extra uniform elements, this Star Wars statue will be a fun piece for any fan of the concept designs. The NYCC statue will be $130, but Gentle Giant Ltd. Premier Guild Members do not have to attend the convention to try and get their hands on one. Members can find them online right here, with a couple of releases throughout the weekend. Good luck!

Star Wars™ – TIE Pilot™ (Concept) Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Before there was Star Wars, there was the idea of Star Wars, and those ideas led to one of the most breathtaking sci-fi galaxies ever seen! Continuing its line of mini-busts based on the concept artwork that inspired the filmmakers, Gentle Giant LTD is proud to present this bust of a TIE Fighter Pilot, an exclusive to New York Comic-Con 2023, based on early paintings and sketches of the Imperial soldier. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this resin mini-bust sits atop a black pedestal, and is limited to only 500 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

"Where will you be from October 12 to the 15th? Well, if you're in the Northeastern United States, there's a pretty good chance you're going to be at New York Comic-Con! One of the largest comic conventions in the U.S., NYCC 2023 promises to have something for everyone, including toy collectors, which is why Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant LTD are going to be there in full effect!"

