Star Wars The Mandalorian Black Series Credit Collection Revealed

Hasbro has surprising revealed a massive amount of collectibles to prepare fans for the upcoming second series of the hit live-action Star Wars to show The Mandalorian. One of the biggest announcements was the return of some of The Black Series figures but in new packaging called the Credit Collection. There are five figures in total who have been revealed, and they will feature new card backs for their 6" figures as well as a collectible Imperial Credit. It looks like each of the figures will feature a new deco as well, from brighter colors such as The Mandalorian will now have blue aspects in his suit. This gives him some animated Boba Fett vibes and will be a beloved figure in fan collections. It is unclear at this time, but it looks like some of these figures will be retailer exclusives, which will make it quite hard to finish the set. Thankfully Hasbro has included links in their press release; while these could just be plugs for retailers, they could be exclusive links. Pre-orders are set to go live starting at 4 PM EST but stay alert until then as the many exclusives love to go live before their actual release.

The Mandalorian – $24.99 – Pre-orders can be found here. (Unclear Exclusive)

Heavy Assault Mandalorian – $34.99 – Exclusive to Best Buy and found here.

Cara Dune – $24.99 – Exclusive to Target and can be found here.

IG-11 – $24.99 – Exclusive to GameStop and links can be located here.

Imperial Death Trooper – $24.99 – Pre-orders located here (Unclear Exclusive)

All of these Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Credit Collection figures from Hasbro are set to release in Fall 2020. Even though these figures have been released before their deco, packaging, and Imperial Credits are all new and very well done. Each figure's style is shown in their card back and will look amigo in ant Star Wars fans collection. As mentioned previously, pre-orders are not expected to go live until September 22, 2020, at 4 PM EST. Links can be found above as well as below in each of the figure's official descriptions from Hasbro. With the hype of The Mandalorian Season 2, these will sell out quite fast, so have your trigger fingers, ready cowboys, and cowgirls; there is a new Bounty.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH HEAVY INFANTRY Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99/Available: Fall 2020). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH HEAVY INFANTRY Figure. A born survivor, he guards a precious armory and helps to keep the flames of Mandalorian heritage flickering in this time of galactic chaos. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, accessory, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at Best Buy."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure. The Mandalorian is battle-worn and tight-lipped, a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at Amazon."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH CARA DUNE Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH CARA DUNE Figure. An intimidating brawler and crack shot, Cara Dune has put her days of military discipline behind her, and now has reinvented herself as a mercenary. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, 3 accessories, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at Target."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH IG-11 Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH IG-11 Figure. One of a series of dangerous assassin droids largely outlawed in the galaxy, IG-11 is a hired gun programmed to follow Bounty Hunters Guild protocols to the letter. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at GameStop."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Figure. The elite soldiers of Imperial Intelligence, Death Troopers are encased in specialized Stormtrooper armor. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at Amazon."