Build Darth Vader's Meditation Chamber With LEGO's New Star Wars Set

The Dark Lord of the Sith is back, and this time, he is looking for some peace and quiet in his Meditation Chamber. Coming out of Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back, LEGO has captured Darth Vader and his Meditation Chamber in beautiful brick scale. The 663 set includes 2 LEGO Minifigures with Darth Vader and General Veers, allowing fans to create the infamous scene from Episode VI. The chamber opens and closes just like the film and even has a rotating chair to place Darth Vader in. Star Wars fans will be able to now build an amazing recreated set straight from the films, all displayed on a display base with a nameplate. The Star Wars Darth Vader Meditation Chamber LEGO Set is priced at $69.99 and set to release on August 1, 2021. Pre-orders are currently live, and collectors can buy one of their collections here.

