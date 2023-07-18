Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Star Wars Gets Adorable with Hasbro's Bounty Collection Series 7

Star Wars is getting an adorable new set of The Bounty Collection figures as Hasbro unveils Series 7 is on the way this Fall

Thanks to Hasbro, your growing Star Wars collection is about to get a new and adorable upgrade. A new Star Wars: The Bounty Collection is on the way with Series 7 with some popular cuties from all over the Star Wars galaxy. A nice variety of series is featured here, with animated and live-action additions from The Book of Boba Fett and Tales of the Jedi to Rebels and the sequel trilogy. Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 7 will feature six characters, including two new versions of Grogu, baby Ahsoka Tano, Chopper, BB-8, and a Loth-Cat. Each character has been given an adorable stylized design that is packed with color and will stand only 2.25" high. The Star Wars Bounty Collection has been around for quite some time, so it is fun to see new designs like this arrive from other popular Star Wars series besides The Mandalorian. Each minifigure is priced at $8.99; they are set for a Fall 2023 release and will be offered at most retailers this Fall, like here.

Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 7 Unveiled

"Series 7 of Hasbro's Star Wars The Bounty Collection is here and filled with adorable mini action figures in fun poses. Affectionately referred to by fans as "Baby Yoda," Grogu is a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests. These 2.25-inch posed figures features Grogu and other styled to be as cute as can be, styled after a scenes from The Book of Boba Fett, Tales of the Jedi, Rebels, and The Force Awakens all found on Disney+."

Often found in the grassy plains of the Outer Rim planet, Loth-cats are small, temperamental creatures with sharp teeth and claws.

Ahsoka Tano forges her own path in the galaxy, righting injustices that she discovers

Chopper is the resident droid of the Ghost, assisting the crew in everything from ship maintenance to combat, even though he doesn't always want to

A skittish but loyal astromech, BB-8 accompanied Poe Dameron on many missions for the Resistance, helping to keep his X-Wing in working order.

"These Star Wars toy makes a great gift for kids ages 4 years old and up and is the perfect addition to any fan's Star Wars collection! Collect all 6 figures in Series 7 featuring characters like Ahsoka, Chopper, BB-8 and a Loth-Cat in fun poses. (Sold separately. Subject to availability). Available this Fall at most major retailers."

