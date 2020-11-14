Star Wars: The Bad Batch Join Hasbro's Black Series Figure Line

Hasbro has announce that two new figures are coming soon from the hit animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Clone Force 99 is back as two members of the specialize team join Star Wars: The Black Series as Crosshair and Hunter are back and getting the 6" figure treatment. With the official announcement of The Bad Batch, Clone Force 99's story will continue to be told and now two members get to come to your collections. Both elite Clone Troopers will feature removable helmets showing of their unique personalities and looks underneath. Crosshair is the marksman of the group and he will come with a pistol and sniper rifle. Hunter will get pistol and knife, and the knife can be store in his forearm sheath. Both figures feature high amounts of detail and articulation that will please any Star Wars fan.

Star Wars fans will now need Wrecker and Tech to finish their Clone Force 99 figure set. I can imagine they are in the works and with Star Wars: The Bad Batch in development, I'm sure we will start to see plenty more collectibles of them. Both Clone Wars Black Series 6" figures from Hasbro are set to release in Spring 2021. Pre-orders for both are already live and can be found located here.

"Crosshair is the Bad Batch team sniper, whose sharp vision gives him superior accuracy and, as a result, an air of superiority unusual for a Clone Trooper. The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Bad Batch Crosshair character inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes pistol, helmet, sniper rifle, and amazing detail."

"Hunter, leader of the Bad Batch, is a strong and stoic soldier with keen senses that give him an edge when tracking down targets. Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium Bad Batch Hunter toy, inspired by the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Bad Batch Hunter character inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."