Star Wars Jedi Master Yoda Enters Hasbro's Lightsaber Forge New Star Wars collectibles have arrived for Mando Mania including a new saber for the Star Wars Lightsaber Forge from a Jedi Master

The forge has been awakened once again as a new kid-friendly Star Wars lightsaber has arrived. A new week has arrived and that means new Star Wars collectibles have been revealed as part of the Mando Mania event. We recently saw Ahsoka Tano's signature white lightsabers enter the Forge, and now Master Yoda has arrived. Wield the lightsaber of a Jedi Master with this iconic weapon, and yes, it features its small design. Just like their Star Wars Lightsaber Forge saber, they can be dissembled and connected with other Lightsaber Forge releases. This allows padawans to create, build, and customize their very own saber for some of their favorite heroes and villains. Master Yoda's Lightsaber is priced at $27.99, is set for a Summer 2023 release, and all Lightsaber Forge releases can be found here.

"Do or Do Not, There is No Try." – Master Yoda

"STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE YODA ELECTRONIC GREEN LIGHTSABER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Summer 2023). Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE YODA ELECTRONIC GREEN LIGHTSABER inspired by Yoda's Lightsaber which made an appearance in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett live-action series on Disney+."

"Featuring character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this Lightsaber includes an extendable green blade that flicks open, cap, a combined cover & core, and a connector so kids ages 4 and up can assemble their own light up Lightsaber for imaginary duels. These pieces are compatible across the entire Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations! (Total combinations includes all Lightsaber Forge products. Additional Lightsaber Forge products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Available this Summer."