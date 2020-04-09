Star Wars Luke Skywalker HyperReal Hasbro Figure Gets New Images

New images have been revealed for the upcoming Hasbro Star Wars HyperReal Luke Skywalker from Empire Strikes Back. This figure features his iconic Bespin outfit and will feature a new highly articulated body with seamless joints, fabric elements, and a nice set of accessories. This figure will include five sets of interchangeable hands, a secondary head, blaster, lightsaber with removable blade, and a Bespin themed display base. This is one figure that should to the top of dedicated Luke Skywalker fan collection lists.

I am quite curious about how this figure will feel in your hand. The seamless body is a new and interesting concept that could be taking collectibles to a new level. The packaging is definitely unique and I love the added section for just the accessories. The Black Series HyperReal Luke Skywalker Figure is priced at $79.99. He is set to return to Bespin in June 2020 and pre-orders are still live and you can find him located here. Don't forget to check out the already released Darth Vader Hyperreal figure that and he would be a perfect companion piece for Luke. I hope they can continue this trend of HyperReal figures as it would be nice to see other favorites like Chewbacca, Han, Lando, Boba Fett, and many more figures get new seamless bodies. "You'll find I'm full of surprises."

Star Wars The Black Series HyperReal Luke Skywalker 8 Inch Action Figure

"Featuring super realistic detailing and articulation, along with an exterior skin and interior skeletal structure for seamless posing, Star Wars The Black Series Hyperreal figures let fans recreate galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the Star Wars entertainment that includes the comics, movies, and animated series. The minute, entertainment-inspired Star Wars details and 8-inch-scale make these figures an impressive addition to any fans figure collection."