Star Wars Podracer Sebulba Gets His Very Own The Black Series Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new selection of Star Wars: The Black Series collectibles

Figure inspired by Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's Boonta Eve Classic race.

Sebulba's details include a racing helmet and snack, priced at $24.99.

Pre-orders start on Hasbro Pulse October 30; release set for Summer 2025.

A new set of Star Wars: The Black Series figures are on the way from Hasbro, including the debut of an infamous Podracer. Return to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace as the fate of a little boy hangs in the balance of a single race. Anakin Skywalker must now go against his rival, Sebula, in the Boonta Eve Classic, and now this ruthless racer is getting his very own figure. Sebulba is a Dug from the planet Malastare, he's infamous in the podracing circuits as well as his cut-throat tactics, which often involves sabotaging opponents to secure a win.

This Dug has taken on friends like Jar Jar Binks and even Anakin, leading to his loss during the legendary race between the two on Tattooine. Hasbro has faithfully sculpted Sebula in great detail here with a removable racing helmet and a snack. Oddly enough, it would be interesting to see more podracers figures from The Phantom Menace arrive in the future. In the meantime, The Black Series Sebula is priced at $24.99, he is set for a Summer 2025 release and pre-orders arrive today on Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channel sites at 1 PM EST.

Star Wars: The Black Series Sebulba

"HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Summer 2025. Star Wars: The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, and series."

"This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like Sebulba from The Phantom Menace. With exquisite features and decoration, The Black Series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. May the Force be with you! Available for pre-order on October 30 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and fan channel retailers."

