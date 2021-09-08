Star Wars Princess Leia Power of the Force Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro has been slowly paying tribute to the history of Star Wars throughout 2021 for the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm. This means a wide variety of classic collectibles have been released featuring iconic characters, retro packing, and much more. It looks like we are diving into the 1995 toy line of Power of the Force with the remaster of Princess Leia from A New Hope. Princess Leia is shown in her ceremonial outfit, as seen at the end of the first film as she honors Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Chewbacca. The figure completely recreated the lovely costume designs and gave her an honorary medal to help with the display.

Pre-order should go live on Hasbro Pulse on September 9 at 1 PM EST here, and she should be priced at $26.99. Be sure to be on the look for more upcoming Star Wars reveals as they are shown on today's Hasbro Pulse Star Wars live stream today as well. Power of the Force is a widely popular line in the Star Wars franchise, and I can only imagine what Hasbro has up its sleeve for their Star Wars: The Black Series line. I am just glad they moved away from that He-Man styled bulky body release and updated these figures to really make them incredible collectibles for Star Wars fans. Who do you want to see from the Power of the Force return?

"Fans and collectors can commemorate the first 50 years of LucasFilm with this THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA Figure inspired by the original trilogy in STAR WARS The Power of the Force- themed packaging. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 1 accessory. Availability may vary. Available for pre-order from 9th September at 1pm EST exclusively from Hasbro Pulse."