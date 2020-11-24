New Star Wars Ralph McQuarrie Concept Pops Arrive at Funko

Star Wars concept art by Ralph McQuarrie is a huge part of the film's legacy. These are the pieces of art that started the legacy of Star Wars and would eventually be turned into the characters we know today. Created back in 1975, these legendary and iconic designs are now getting the vinyl treatment from Funko. Funko is back once again as they announce yet another wave of Ralph McQuarrie Pop vinyls. We already saw a wave of these Pops before for Star Wars Celebration 2020, giving fans concept designs for Luke, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and Boba Fett. All of those Pops were released as exclusives, but now some are getting a general release. There will be a total of 4 Pops in this wave from Funko that features concept designs for C-3PO, R2-D2, Yoda, and Alternate Darth Vader. Each McQuarrie design comes to life right off the page and will just have collectible for any Star Wars fan.

The C-3PO and R2-D2 McQuarrie art are some of the more notable character designs and it will be nice to have them displayed together at last. It is surprising to see another Darth Vader in this wave as he was part of the last one as well. From new designs to a new orange Funko box design, these Star Wars Pops will be worthy additions to your collection. All of these designs are set to release in February 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Don't forget to finish the set by collecting the previous set of Pops as well. It would be nice to see some bounty hunter and Stormtrooper designs in the next wave. Are you a fan of the Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Funko Pop line? What characters do you want to see in Concept Pop form next?