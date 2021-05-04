Star Wars Rebels Collectibles That Are Must Own Pieces For Fans

May the 4th has arrived, and that means a force-sensitive day filled with Star Wars news, reveals, and of course, collectibles. With so much new stuff coming out, it is easy to forget some of the incredible collectibles already out there. One of those is all of the glorious collectibles for the hit Star Wars animated series Rebels. Hasbro has stepped their game up with the re-releases of these popular Black Series figures with updated photo-real tech and packaging. The new wave of re-released figures introduced Zeb to the group finishing off the main cast of characters from Star Wars Rebels. Once all united, the new and improved angle packages create a unique display with the characters standing next to each other, perfect for in-box collectors or a backdrop for out-of-box collectors. The Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series re-release wave includes Zeb, Ezra Bridges, Kanan Jarrus, Hera Syndulla, Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Ren, and Chopper.

The fun of Star Wars Rebels does not end there as Hasbro also rereleased the popular Rebels villain Grand Admiral Thrawn. Unlike his Black Series counterparts, Thrawn was released through the Black Series Archive Collection with different packaging. Thrawn is a big part of the Star Wars Rebels storyline and a necessary figure for any collection. These re-releases are excellent collectibles to start off your own Star Wars collection, and fans can find most of them in stock here. Fans can also step up their collection a notch with one of these incredible Star Wars Rebels statue busts from Gentle Giant Ltd. All of these statues are limited edition with Darth Maul, Captain Rex, and Grand Admiral Thrawn all still available. All of the Star Wars Rebels busts can be found located here and act fast as they are all almost sold out.

May the 4th is the day Star Wars fans wait for each year, and this year marks the long-awaited sequel to The Clone Wars. Both animated series are picking up traction once again, and with the Bad Batch taking place after The Clone Wars, we can only imagine the connections we will see for Star Wars Rebels. Do not wait to see those Rebels connections on screen and get these figures while they are still in stock here for only $19.99. May the 4th be with you.