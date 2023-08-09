Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: boba fett, hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Reissues Hit Fan Channels Starting with Prototype Boba Fett

It appears that Star Wars fans will be getting some reissued releases through Fan Channel sites and Boba Fett kicks things off

Star Wars fans are in for a real treat in the next couple of weeks as Hasbro is going to be reissuing collectibles. That is right; the hierarchy of third-party sellers is about to be hurting as a lot of popular figures are on the way. These reissues will be released through Fan Channel sites like Nerdzoic, Big Bad Toy Story, Entertainment Earth, and more. The first reissue has arrived as the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Boba Fett Prototype Helmet has returned. Revisit the iconic all-white Boba Fett armor in style once more with this impressive replica helmet. This bad boy was selling for bought $300, sealed in the box, and now it returns for just $99.99. Fans will be able to bring home the Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) Electronic Helmet in December 2023. Pre-orders are live right here, and stay tuned for more releases as they come.

Boba Fett's Prototype Electronic Helmet Has Returned

"Commemorate Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with The Black Series Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) Premium Electronic Helmet! This roleplay item with premium detail and movie-inspired design is a great addition to any Star Wars fan's collection. Featuring a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD), fans can imagine what it was like for the famous bounty hunter to suit up for galactic action in his all-white "Super Strormtrooper" armor!"

Includes: helmet and instructions.

Boba Fett was initially envisioned as a "Super Stormtrooper" with a white look to his iconic Mandalorian armor

Featuring highly-detailed design and interior padding, adjustable fit, and electronic lights, this full-scale Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) helmet is an iconic addition to any Star Wars fan's collection

With the press of a button the rangefinder drops down, activating 2 red LEDs that flash in a "hunting" pattern as well as a white LED-illuminated heads-up display (HUD)

Celebrate 40 years of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with The Black Series Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) Premium Electronic Helmet

Look for movie- and entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series roleplay items to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

