Star Wars Republic Commando Battle Droid Coming Soon from Hasbro

More Star Wars Gaming Greats figures are on the way as Hasbro has some new The Black Series reveals for us. We are returning to The Clone Wars era once more as we enter the battle-torn game of Star Wars: Republic Commando. We have seen most of the Commandos already arrive, and while we are still waiting for the reveal of Commando Scorch, an enemy has arrived. The elite and creepy white Battle Droids are on the scene and ready to halt the Commando in their tracks. We have seen plenty of Battle Droids, but we always need enemies for our Clones, and with updated and slick designs like this, I can not complain too much. The droid comes with the usual blaster, but it's deco that is really selling this figure, and some collectors might bite. Star Wars Republic Commando Battle Droid will be exclusive to GameStop and will release as part of their upcoming Collector Fest. Pre-orders for this Gaming Greats The Black Series figure go live on 9/15 at 11 AM ET here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS BATTLE DROID – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Spring 2023). Battle droids are no match for clone troopers or Jedi, but they weren't designed to be smart—they were designed to overwhelm Republic civilians through sheer numbers, something they do very effectively. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale BATTLE DROID figure, inspired by the droid's appearance in the STAR WARS: REPUBLIC COMMANDO video game."

"Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with a unique weathered look and blaster accessory. Available for pre-order 9/15 at 11AM ET exclusively at GameStop as part of GameStop Collector Fest."