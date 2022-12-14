Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Card Backed Gamorrean Guard Revealed 

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Hasbro is back and continuing their Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary celebration with another rerelease. That is right; the Gamorrean Guard is back again, but this time with new card back packaging. This figure is pretty loaded, though, with an impressive articulated jaw and a variety of weapons. While card backed rereleases can be annoying, they are the way to purchase if you missed the original release. Sadly we all do not have a Star Wars: The Black Series Rancor to feed him to, but maybe again in the future. Teh Gamorrean Guard is a necessary figure to complete any Jabba's Palace collection. With the upcoming black cloaked Luke Skywalker The Black Series figure, a pair of these will be nice to own. The Star Wars Gamorrean Guard is set as a Target Exclusive and is getting that upgraded deluxe price point of $33.99. Pre-orders are set to go live today at 1 PM EST, but with Target plenty of errors can happen) here, and this pig is set to release in Spring 2023. 

Help Open the Gates to Jabba's Place with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMORREAN GUARD – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this GAMORREAN GUARD figure from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging! This premium 6-inch GAMORREAN GUARD figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI."

"Fans can display this figure which features premium detail, multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired axe and spear accessories, in their collections. Includes figure and three entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 12/14 at 1 PM ET exclusively at Target. Visit starwars.com for more Bring Home the Galaxy product reveals!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.