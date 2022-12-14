Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Card Backed Gamorrean Guard Revealed

Hasbro is back and continuing their Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary celebration with another rerelease. That is right; the Gamorrean Guard is back again, but this time with new card back packaging. This figure is pretty loaded, though, with an impressive articulated jaw and a variety of weapons. While card backed rereleases can be annoying, they are the way to purchase if you missed the original release. Sadly we all do not have a Star Wars: The Black Series Rancor to feed him to, but maybe again in the future. Teh Gamorrean Guard is a necessary figure to complete any Jabba's Palace collection. With the upcoming black cloaked Luke Skywalker The Black Series figure, a pair of these will be nice to own. The Star Wars Gamorrean Guard is set as a Target Exclusive and is getting that upgraded deluxe price point of $33.99. Pre-orders are set to go live today at 1 PM EST, but with Target plenty of errors can happen) here, and this pig is set to release in Spring 2023.

Help Open the Gates to Jabba's Place with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMORREAN GUARD – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this GAMORREAN GUARD figure from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging! This premium 6-inch GAMORREAN GUARD figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI."

"Fans can display this figure which features premium detail, multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired axe and spear accessories, in their collections. Includes figure and three entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 12/14 at 1 PM ET exclusively at Target. Visit starwars.com for more Bring Home the Galaxy product reveals!"