Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Scout Trooper Comes to Hot Toys

Hot Toys has revealed their next Star Wars 1/6th scale figure with the Scout Trooper from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This stands roughly 12″ tall, features 30 points of articulation, and a nice set of accessories. Hot Toys has developed a new helmet sculpt for this figure, as well as adding weathering effects to the suit along with a finely tailored fabric bodysuit. For accessories, the Star Wars Scout Trooper has plenty to stop any Rebels with a pistol and a blaster rifle. This figure comes to life right before fans' eyes and will be a must-own figure for any original Star Wars trilogy collector. Priced at $230, the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Scout Trooper is set to release between July – September of 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here with payment plans offered, so be sure to take advantage of it if needed.

"Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Scout Trooper 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure – Imperial Scout Troopers are lightly armored compared to other stormtroopers, which allows them to move more quickly and easily in a range of environments. They are also trained for more independence and adaptability than most Imperial troops. Today, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce fans of the Imperial troopers to the new 1/6th scale Scout Trooper collectible figure based on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi!"

"The highly-accurate collectible figure is skillfully crafted based on the appearance of the Scout Trooper as seen in the thrilling sequences from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. It features a newly developed helmet and armor with weathering effects, a finely tailored fabric body suit, a blaster pistol, a blaster rifle, and a themed display stand! Fans of the original Star Wars trilogy shouldn't miss out on having this trooper in your collection."

The 1/6th scale Scout Trooper Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Scout Trooper in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Newly developed helmet and finely crafted body armor with specially applied distress effects

Approximately 30.5 cm tall

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of grip holding hands

One (1) right hand for holding weapons

Costume:

One (1) newly crafted Scout Trooper armor with weathering effects

One (1) black colored and multi textured fabric under-suit

One (1) creamy white colored utility belt with pouches

One (1) pair of creamy white colored boots with pistol holster and weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessory:

A figure stand with Star Wars logo, character nameplate and graphic card