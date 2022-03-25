Star Wars Rey Rise of Skywalker Statue Debuts from Sideshow

Sideshow Collectibles bring balance to the Force as they reveal their newest Star Wars Premium Format Figure. This statue comes to us from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and features the main heroine Rey. She is captured battling on the wreckage of the Death Star as this scavenger turned Jedi fights for the light. Rey's all-white design is captured beautifully with a sculpted design to simulate fabric and brings her to life right off the screen. The Star Wars hero is showcased in an attack position with her reforged lightsaber ignited on a Key Bir ocean base. The statue will seemingly also get a Wayfinder accessory as well as a Kylo Red companion piece to capture the duel. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 20" tall Rey statue is priced at $620 with payment plans offered. Sideshow Collectibles has pre-orders up already right here and she will release between Jan – April 2023.

"People keep telling me they know me. No one does." Sideshow presents the Rey™ Premium Format™ Figure, rising to join your galaxy of Star Wars collectibles. Inspired by her character evolution in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker™, the Rey Premium Format Figure measures 20.5" tall and 11.5" wide as the former scavenger brandishes her blue lightsaber atop the Death Star ruins, demonstrating the legacy of the Jedi teachings. Waves from the oceans of Kef Bir™ crash around the wreckage as Rey leaps to strike at her foe. The Star Wars figure also includes a Jedi Wayfinder proximity piece that can be displayed alongside the scene to guide your display in the ways of the Force."

"The polystone Rey Premium Format Figure features a mixed media costume application with tailored white fabric robes enhancing the action-packed sculpt of her white bodysuit. The white lower lengths of Rey's outfit include wire in the hem for dynamic posing in the windy surf of the ocean moon of Endor. Her armbands, wraps, and boots are all sculpted and painted to simulate weathered fabric textures, and the figure wears a faux-leather belt with a pistol holster at her hip. Rey's stunning portrait captures her focus and intensity in battle and comes complete with her unique hairstyle, from delicate flyaway strands to her signature triple segment buns. A thousand generations live in her — rise in the Force and bring home the Rey Premium Format Figure today!"