Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Pirate Captain Brutus Figure Coming Soon

Step into a galaxy far, far with Hasbro as they have debuted a new set of Star Wars collectibles during New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2024 has come to an end, with a nice set of reveals coming from Hasbro across all their brands. Some of the biggest reveals were the Ghostbusters HasLab, which will bring the infamous Ecto-1 to life in 6" scale. For Marvel Legends, it was the debut of a new massive 22" tall Sentinel figure from the hut Disney+ series X-Men 97'. As for Star Wars, it had to be the arrival of the 20th anniversary of The Revenge of the Sith Commander Cody, as well as the debut of the first figures for Skeleton Crew. Skeleton Crew is the next live-action series to explore the galaxy and a whole new set of figures are one the way for the show.

The series will follow four kids who are already getting figures, but more new characters are coming, like the deadly Space Pirate Captain Brutus! Brutus appears to be a Shistavanen who is set to arrive as possible of the villains in the upcoming series. This pirate is nicely sculpted, showing off his fur and pirate gear in great detail. He is surely loaded with weapons as he comes sixth with five blasters, which can all be sheathed on his outfit. Brutus is a sweet figure for fans who just love collecting Star Wars aliens. Pre-orders for the Skeleton Crew Pirate Captain Brutus are not live yet but will arrive on Hasbro Pulse in the future.

STAR WARS: TBS PIRATE CAPTAIN BRUTUS (PORT BORGO)

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange, dangerous galaxy – and finding their way home will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy. This action figure is inspired by the Pirate Captain Brutus character in the STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW live-action series on Disney+. Comes with 5 blaster accessories."

"With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES action figures to build your own galaxy on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability). Item is not available for pre-order at this time."

