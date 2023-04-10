Star Wars: The Bad Batch Clone Commando Joins the Fight with Hasbro The Bad Batch is finally returning to Hasbro as they reveal a whole new wave of figures inspired by season 2 of the animated series

Hasbro has surprised Star Wars fans by revealing nearly a whole wave of The Bad Batch figures from Season 2. However, this release has come to fans at a sad cost, as they will all be Walmart exclusives! That is right, Clone Force 99 members Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, and Tech will arrive exclusively for pre-order on May the 4th only at Walmart. While Clone Force 99 is the focus, another army builder figure will release alongside them with the Clone Commando, as seen in the second season. This figure stripes the paint of those Gaming Greats Republic Commando figures and gives Star Wars fans a new all white armor design. This figure is the exact same as The Black Series Boss figure, just without the deco, but it will now add new threat levels to your Imperial collection. This Clone Commando is perfect for customization or just giving The Bad Batch some intense situations to get out of. Pre-orders will arrive May 4th, 2023, right here, with the Commando getting a $24.99 price tag and a Fall 2023 release.

Build Up Your Imperial Army with Hasbro's The Black Series

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE COMMANDO – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE COMMANDO figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series."

"With reinforced heavy armor, an enhanced tactical display visor, and a powerful DC-17 blaster rifle, the Clone Commando is one of the most elite troopers in the Clone Army. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 2 series-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Walmart."