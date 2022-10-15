Star Wars: The Bad Batch Crosshair Takes His Shot with Hot Toys

A new member of Clone Force 99 has arrived as Hot Toys debuts their latest Star Wars 1/6 scale figure. Crosshair has arrived and will join Echo and Hunter as the latest The Bad Batch release. Coming in at 12" tall, Crosshair will have 30 points of articulation and come with plenty of weapons for his arsenal. Hot Toys has included both masked and unmasked head sculpts and captured his appearance from the hit Star Wars animated Disney+ series. As for accessories, Crosshair will come with a backpack, plaster, pencil, blaster rifle, and swappable parts to customize his rifle. These 1/6 scale The Bad Batch figures really add a new level of realism to these legendary Clone Troopers, and I love everything about these. We now need Wrecker and Tech to release to finish the team, and it will be interesting to see how Hot Toys brings Wrecker to life. The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Crosshair 1:6 Scale figure is priced at $271 and set for a March 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live and located right here, be sure to snag up some of the other new Star Wars: The Clone Wars figures, too, like Anakin and Captain Rex.

Take Aim with The Bad Batch's Crosshair

Cold, quick, and calculating, Crosshair is the kind of no-nonsense warrior who detests working with "regs," or normal clones, and isn't afraid to mouth off about it. A member of the special unit Clone Force 99, also called the Bad Batch, Crosshair once served as the team sniper whose sharp vision gives him superior accuracy and, as a result, an air of superiority. Continuing the expansion of The Bad Batch collectibles series, Hot Toys is pleased to introduce today the 1/6th scale Crosshair collectible figure!"

"The Crosshair collectible figure is skillfully developed and features the character's armor and helmet with weathering effects and markings, an interchangeable head sculpt with realistic likeness, a sniper rifle, a blaster pistol, and a display base. The proficient sniper will be an excellent addition to your collection!"

The Crosshair Sixth Scale Figure Features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Crosshair in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch series

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression, detailed skin texture, tattoos and toothpick

One (1) newly crafted Crosshair helmet with weathering effects

Specially applied grayish black colored painting on armor with red markings, special signet, and distress effects

Approximately 30 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulation

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of rifle holding hands One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) opened right hand Two (2) gesture left hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) Crosshair armor with red markings, special signet, and weathering effects

One (1) black-colored and multi-textured fabric under-suit

One (1) genuine leather belt with shoulder strap and pistol holster

Weapons:

One (1) sniper rifle with attachable aiming device (rifle can be attached to backpack)

Two (2) interchangeable rifle muzzles

Two (2) interchangeable magazines

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

One (1) military backpack (equipped with magnetic function)

Two (2) thermal detonators

Figure stand with Star Wars logo, character nameplate and graphic card