Star Wars: The Bad Batch Tech Statue Coming Soon from Kotobukiya

Another member of Clone Force 99 has arrived as Kotobukiya has revealed their newest Star Wars: The Bad Batch statue. Standing 7" tall, Tech is here and ready to help bring order to the future of the galaxy with this artistically crafted ArtFX statue. Tech is another genetically enhanced Clone Trooper from The Clone Wars as he has the ability to read technology at a super human level. This mechanics and gadgets expert has got The Bad Batch out of many tight spots, and it will be a nice statue to add to the Kotobukiya Hunter and Wrecker statues already announced. Just like the other Star Wars: The Bad Batch statues, Tech will also have a secondary unmasked head sculpt that will show off his good looks. The Tech 1/7th Scale Star Wars statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $159.99 and set to release in June 2022. Pre-orders are already live for this important Clone Force 99 member, and collectors can find him located right here.

"Hobby manufacturing company, Kotobukiya (Tokyo, Japan), will release a ARTFX statue of TECH™ from STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH in May 2022. ARTFX TECH™ THE BAD BATCH – From the popular animated series streaming on Disney+, Star Wars: The Bad Batch™, Kotobukiya presents a series of 1/7 scale model kits! No other being or machine is a match for his genetically engineered enhanced abilities in technology. Meet the gadgets and mechanics expert of the squad, Tech™. His customized helmet, hologram generator on his right hand, and other details are fully recreated. Display him how you like with the interchangeable head part without the helmet."

Product Specifications

Product Name: ARTFX TECH™ STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH

Size: around 11.02" tall

SRP: $159.99 (plus tax)

Month of Release (in Japan): May of 2022

Copyright: © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd.