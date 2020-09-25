Star Wars Pulse Con 2020 Reveals – The Black Series Deluxe and More

The Star Wars reveals continue as Pulse Con rages on in a galaxy far far away. Three new The Black Series have been revealed as some deluxe packs are heading our way. Starting things off first is the one and only Jar Jar Binks from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. This figure shows the return of the iconic character and is packed with some mighty accessories for the Gungan. With a booma, spear, and energy shield, Jar Jar is ready to take on the Trade Federation all by himself. Up next is the return of a new updated sculpts of Boba Fett from Return of the Jedi. This is a deluxe figure as well and while the mold is not finished just yet, Hasbro shows off some digital renderings of what we will see. This figure will include more accessories that we don't really get with Boba like a flamethrower attachment, rope, and two blasters with one showing off the sliced blaster from the Sarlacc Pit.

Last but not least is more love coming from The Mandalorian with the Armorer. This figure was set to be released as a convention exclusive put with certain circumstances she is coming to Hasbro Pulse. The figure will feature special packaging and some unique accessories that the normal version will not be getting later this year. Each of these figures will be slightly priced more than the normal Star Wars: The Black Series series. They will go up for pre-order today at 5 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse here and other retailers. These deluxe figures perfectly reveal for the Pulse Con and will be hot items for many fans.

"Revealed at #HasbroPulseCon, it's new Star Wars The Black Series Jar Jar Binks and Boba Fett Deluxe figures! Available for pre-order on 09/25/2020 at 5:00pm ET on #HasbroPulse! (Each sold separately) (Site and products US/CA only)."

"Revealed at #HasbroPulseCon, it's new Star Wars The Black Series The Mandalorian The Armorer figure! Available for pre-order on 09/25/2020 at 5:00pm ET exclusively on #HasbroPulse! (Site and products US/CA only)."