Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Figures Revealed by Hasbro

The Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty reveals continue as we get our first Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett figures. Hasbro did reannounce their upcoming Fennec Shand figure that will be the first figure in the line. Some collectors are even reporting to have seen her wave of The Black Series figure in stores already. Featuring her bounty hunter outfit, helmet, and sniper rifle, Fennec has been a hit with fans and is ready for new adventures with Boba.

This brings us to the second Bring Home the Bounty Book of Boba figure coming our way with the new Deluxe Boba Throne Room figure. Similar to his Return of the Jedi Deluxe release, Boba will come with his jetpack, 2 blasters, and will feature an unmasked portrait with an attachable helmet. His appearance comes to us right from his return in The Mandalorian and will be a mist have collectible for The Book of Boba Fett fans. Fennec Shand is priced at $22.99 and set to release in Spring 2022, while, Boba comes in at $31.49 and is set to release in Fall 2022. Both figures are common releases and pre-orders will go up tomorrow (December 8, 2022) at a variety of retailers like here, here, and here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT (THRONE ROOM) Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/ Approx. Retail Price: $31.49/Available: Fall 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT (THRONE ROOM) Figure inspired by STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT on Disney+. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories. Available at most major retailers."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH FENNEC SHAND Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/ Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH FENNEC SHAND Figure inspired by STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT on Disney+. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available at most major retailers."