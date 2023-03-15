Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Tusken Chieftain Comes to Hasbro New Star Wars figures are finally on the way as Hasbro enters the harsh condition of the desert and bring the Tusken Chieftain out

It took quite a while, but Hasbro is finally dishing out new Star Wars figures from the hit Disney+ series, The Book of Boba Fett. Currently, fans only have one Deluxe Boba and a Fennec Shand to add to their collection, which is crazy. However, The Black Series is entering the harsh Tatooine desert for their latest The Book of Boba Fett release with the Tusken Chieftain. The Tusken story arc was truly special, and it helped deliver a new Boba, but we have been missing these new Sandpeople in figure form.

Thankfully, a new Star Wars: The Black Series figure is here that brings the leader of the raider tribe to life. He will feature some fabric elements as well as a sweet tribal deco making him a deadly figure for any Tusken Raider army. This might be a simple repainted mold but it is a figure like this that make the lines fun to collect, and we need more like this. Fans can be on the lookout for this release all the way in Spring 2024 at the new retail price of $24.99. Pre-orders are live here, just prepare to wait to get your hands on this chief.

Enter the Desert with Star Wars: The Black Series

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TUSKEN CHIEFTAIN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch TUSKEN CHIEFTAIN figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT. The leader of a tribe of Tusken Raiders, the Tusken Chieftain captures Boba Fett after his escape from the Sarlacc in the Great Pit of Carkoon.

"Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available Spring 2024 at Hasbro Pulse, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers. Visit starwars.com for more Mando Mania product reveals!"