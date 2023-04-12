Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Tusken Warrior & Massiff Set Revealed Hasbro is back with even more Star Wars reveals for Mando Mania including a new retailer exclusive with a deluxe Tusken set

New Mando Mania Star Wars collectibles, including another The Book of Boba Fett reveal, have been unveiled. Releasing as part of The Vintage Collection, the Tusken Warrior is back with a new deluxe release. Heading exclusively to Target Stores, the Tusken Warrior, and Massiff set takes Star Wars collectors back to the deserts of Tatooine. This set features the exact same Tusken Warrior that is also getting a The Vintage Collection release, but now with no card back. The only new addition is the Tusken Massiff, which has been seen in the prequel films as the Tusken Raiders pet and guard dogs. This added dog gives the Star Wars set a $10 upcharge making it $27.99 with a Summer 2023 debut exclusively at Target. Pre-orders are placed to go live at some point today at Target right here.

Build Your Tusken Raider Army with Hasbro's TVC

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION TUSKEN & MASSIFF – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Summer 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION TUSKEN 7 MASIFF figure 2-pack. These Tusken & Massiff action figures are inspired by the characters and creatures in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett live-action series on Disney+. Each member of a Tusken clan must learn to be useful. Some become guards – aided by attentive reptilian creatures, Massiffs – to watch over prisoners of the tribe."

"These figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired staff accessory. Available for pre-order 4/12 at 1pm ET exclusively Target. Visit starwars.com for more Mando Mania product reveals!"