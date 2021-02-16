Toy of the Year Awards Are Here With The Child Crowned Winner

The Oscars of the toy world have come and gone as a variety of amazing toys have been labeled Toy of the Year. Covering a variety of categories, the Toy Association ended the award show but crowing Hasbro's Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Animatronic Edition figure as Toy of the Year! 2020 was a big year for The Mandalorian, so it is not surprising that The Child got his time in the spotlight after his toy debut in early 2020. The figure featured over 25 sounds and motions straight from the Disney+ Star Wars series, from giggles and sound effects to moving ears and eyes. This was one might toy that dominated the market for collectors, and now it has the award to prove it. Some of the other Toy of the Year winners include:

Action Figure of the Year: Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes Line (Mattel)

Collectible of the Year: LEGO Super Mario Character Packs (LEGO)

Construction Toy of the Year: LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest (LEGO)

Creative Toy of the Year: Crayola Colors of the World Crayons (Crayola LLC)

Doll of the Year: Barbie Color Reveal (Mattel)

Game of the Year: Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy (The Pokémon Company International)

Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen (Mattel)

Innovative Toy of the Year: Star Wars: The Child Animatronic Edition Toy (Hasbro)

License of the Year: Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Disney)

Outdoor Toy of the Year: Ultimate Go-Kart (Radio Flyer)

Playset of the Year: LEGO Super Mario Bowser's Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (LEGO)

Plush Toy of the Year: Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 11" Plush (Mattel)

Specialty Toy of the Year: LEGO Ideas Grand Piano (LEGO)

STEAM Toy of the Year: Mega Cyborg Hand (Thames & Kosmos)

Vehicle of the Year: PLAYMOBIL Back To The Future DeLorean (PLAYMOBIL)

Besides Star Wars The Child Animatronic figure taking home gold place, there were two winners announced for the People's Choice award. The winner for this award was Story Time Chess and the Original Spawn Remastered Comic and Figure that took Spawn fans and Kickstarter by storm from McFarlane Toys. The figure is not even in most collectors' hands yet, so that is just saying how excited fans are to get this figure. Which of these toys do you own? It seems Star Wars is just as popular as ever this year, and we can not wait to see what the 2022 Toy of the Year Awards will hold.