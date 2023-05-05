Star Wars: The Clone Wars Commander Fox Reporting for Duty Hot Toys is back with even more Star Wars reveals as they enter the animated world of The Clone wars with some new figures.

Hot Toys continues their promise with more Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and they have delivered. Clone Commander Fox is reporting for duty featuring his Phase I armor, as seen in the Clone Wars animated series. CC-1010 is a Clone Trooper Officer who served on the Coruscant Guard. These clones dealt with more political protection and conflicts directly on the planet of Coruscant, including the protection of the Supreme Chancellor. These were some of the first clones to easily follow the Chancellor's commands and were a deadly set of soldiers to come in contact with. Hot Toys faithfully brought Commander Fox to life with impressive detail, screen-accurate armor markings, as well a nice set of weapons. His helmet can not be removed, but he will make a nice addition to any growing Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection. Commander Fox is priced at $225, is set for a September 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live right here.

Commander Fox Reporting for Duty at Hot Toys

"Commander Fox led the Coruscant Guard™, an elite clone trooper unit assigned to serve as peace-keepers on the Galactic Republic™ capital. Like every other clone trooper in the Guard, Fox was bound by honor and duty to protect and serve the Supreme Chancellor and the members of the Galactic Senate. Utterly fearless, he was always the first to lead the charge into battle, even in the most perilous combat situations. His exemplary performance has made him one of the most highly decorated soldiers in the Republic army."

"Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animation, Sideshow and Hot Toys are pleased to expand its collectible series and present the Clone Commander Fox Sixth Scale Collectible Figure! The highly-detailed collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Commander Fox in his Phase 1 armor. It features skillfully developed helmet and armor with Fox's custom crimson-colored markings, tailored outfit with kama commander skirt, a heavy blaster rifle, a blaster carbine, a pair of blaster pistols, and a display base! Now is a great time to enrich your collection of Star Wars collectibles with Commander Fox!"

The Clone Commander Fox Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Clone Commander Fox in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Newly developed Clone Commander Fox helmet with weathering effect (Phase 1)

Body with over 30 points of articulation

Approximately 30.5 cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of hands for holding gun One (1) pair of gesture hands One (1) open right hand



Costume:

One (1) newly crafted Clone Commander Fox armor with crimson red markings and weathering effects

One (1) red colored utility belt with attached command skirts and pistol holsters

One (1) black colored under-suit

One (1) pair of red white colored boots with weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) heavy blaster rifle

One (1) blaster carbine

Two (2) blaster pistols

Accessory: