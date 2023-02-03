Star Wars The Clone Wars Commander Jesse Joins Hasbro's Black Series Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like Commander Jesse

Long live the Republic! Hasbro has a petty impressive lives tream event giving fans some hope for 2023. They are continuing to celebrate two landmark events with the 20th Anniversary of Attack of the Clones and the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi. The Clone Wars collectibles are still pretty uncommon, but new some new ones are on the horizon, including a new The Black Series Arc Trooper. The Legacy of the 501st returns as Arc Commander Jesse is back are ready for action. Featuring his Season 7 designs, this legendary clone is packed with detail, features a removable helmet, a fantastic head sculpt, and will be a worthy figure for any army. Commander Jesse will be in Hasbro's new windowless packaging and is set as a Walmart exclusive. He will release during the March Walmart Con event for $27.99, so stay tuned for his arrival here.

The 501st Legacy Continues with Star Wars: The Black Series

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE II CLONE COMMANDER JESSE (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Summer 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS galaxy with this CLONE COMMANDER JESSE figure from The Black Series. This premium 6-inch CLONE COMMANDER JESSE figure is inspired by the character in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS in time for the animated series' 20th anniversary."

"Hard-fighting patriot Jesse proudly wears the Galactic Republic's symbol on his helmet and as a face tattoo. After Order 66, however, his loyalty shifts from the Republic. Fans can display this figure which features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including an alternate face plate. Available for pre-order this March as part of Walmart's Collector Con and on-shelf this Summer. "