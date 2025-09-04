Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Sergeant Hound 1/6 Hot Toys Revealed

Coming to life from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Sergeant Hound is ready for duty with a new 1/6 scale Hot Toys figure

Hot Toys continues to bring Star Wars: The Clone Wars to life as they debut their newest 1/6 scale figure. Get ready to add a new Clone Trooper to your growing Clone Collection as Sergeant Hound is prepared for action. Making his debut in Season 5, Episode 18, "The Jedi Who Knew Too Much," Hound is a member of the Coruscant Guard, the elite force tasked with security on the Republic's capital. Unlike other Clone Troopers, he is part of a K-9 Unit with his partner, Grizzer, a fearsome massiff (a reptilian hound-like creature) usually seen with Tusken Raiders on Tatooine. Trained to track fugitives, these two are together once again as they hunt down Ahsoka Tano after she was falsely accused of murder.

Hot Toys faithfully brings Star Wars: The Clone Wars Sergeant Hound to life, especially with his signature armor and helmet, complete with teeth-like markings and red detailing. On top of all that, Hot Toys has also included the Massiff with an articulated jaw & leash, a blaster rifle, two blaster pistols, and a display base. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $300, with payment plans being offered and a December 2026 release date.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – 1/6th Scale Sergeant Hound

"In Star Wars: The Clone Wars™, Sergeant Hound™ made a striking appearance in Season 5's episode "The Jedi Who Knew Too Much", serving the Republic as a skilled Advanced Recon Force trooper sergeant of the Coruscant Guard. Trained as a massiff handler, Hound relies on his companion Grizzer to track down fugitives like Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano."

"Hot Toys introduces the 1/6th scale Sergeant Hound™ Collectible Figure, capturing this unique duo in stunning detail. The figure features a finely crafted helmeted head sculpt with realistic weathering effects. Seven interchangeable hands, including relaxed, blaster-holding, leash-holding, and index finger pointing, offer versatile display options. His white and dark gray colored armor is meticulously recreated with red stripe details, complemented with a fabric undersuit, utility belt with Kama and pistol holsters, and battle-worn long boots. Armed with a blaster rifle and two blaster pistols, he's fully equipped for Republic duty."

