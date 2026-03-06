Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars The Eleventh Brother Joins Hasbro's The Black Series

Hasbro is preparing for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord with some brand new 6” The Black Series action figures

Eleventh Brother is a mysterious Star Wars character who is part of the Imperial Inquisitors, a group of dark side agents who serve Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire. The Inquisitors were originally former Jedi or Force-sensitive individuals who were turned to the dark side after Order 66. Their mission was to hunt down any surviving Jedi across the galaxy, and the Eleventh Brother was first featured in Tales of the Jedi. Before he falls to Ahsoka Tano, it appears he will try to take on the task of going after Maul in the upcoming Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord animated series.

Hasbro is now bringing the Eleventh Brother to life with a new The Black Series figure that is packed with detail. This Inquisitor will have a soft goods cloak, a sculpted helmet, and his signature Inquisitor red lightsaber. Star Wars fans can build up their Inquisitor collection right now on Hasbro Pulse, as pre-orders are live at $27.99 with a Summer 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more Maul – Shadow Lord TBS figures also coming soon with Devon Izara, Rook Kast, and Maul!

Star Wars: The Black Series – Eleventh Brother

"This Eleventh Brother figure lets fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the animated legacy of Star Wars, featuring collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco. The Black Series celebrates the 40-plus-year history of Star Wars, for new fans and lifelong collectors alike. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

This Eleventh Brother figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, bringing the character from the animated series into The Black Series collection.

The Eleventh Brother comes with a red double-bladed Lightsaber with circular hilt that separates into two individual Lightsabers.

Previously seen in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi™, this is the Eleventh Brother's first appearance in The Black Series line.

