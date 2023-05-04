Star Wars The Grand Inquisitor Joins Hasbro's The Vintage Collection Celebrate May the 4th the right way with a brand new set of incredible Star Wars collectibles from Hasbro from all over the galaxy

A nice variety of new Star Wars collectibles are on the way from Hasbro, with pre-orders arriving today for May the 4th. One of which is a brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure from the hit Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Grand Inquisitor has arrived and is ready to hunt down any Jedi that is on his list and then some. It has been a while since we have seen a new Obi-Wan Kenobi Vintage release in The Grand Inquisitor packs a punch with impressive detail, a fabric cape, and open and closed versions of his signature lightsaber. There are not many Obi-Wan Kenobi Vintage figures out there, but it is nice to see more Inquisitors in 3.75" style. The Grand Inquisitor will come on a The Vintage Collection card back and will be priced at $16.99. Pre-orders will go live at 1 PM EST right here and at most online retailers with a Fall 2023 release. May the Force be with you.

The Grand Inquisitor Hunts the Jedi Once Again with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GRAND INQUISITOR – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Fall 2023). The Grand Inquisitor leads an elite cadre of Force-sensitive interrogators and hunters tasked with tracking down Jedi survivors who escaped Order 66. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GRAND INQUISITOR figure inspired by STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series."

" This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure with Lightsaber and hilt accessories. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."