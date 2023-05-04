Star Wars The Grand Inquisitor Joins Hasbro's The Vintage Collection 

Celebrate May the 4th the right way with a brand new set of incredible Star Wars collectibles from Hasbro from all over the galaxy 

Published
by
|
Comments

A nice variety of new Star Wars collectibles are on the way from Hasbro, with pre-orders arriving today for May the 4th. One of which is a brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure from the hit Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Grand Inquisitor has arrived and is ready to hunt down any Jedi that is on his list and then some. It has been a while since we have seen a new Obi-Wan Kenobi Vintage release in The Grand Inquisitor packs a punch with impressive detail, a fabric cape, and open and closed versions of his signature lightsaber. There are not many Obi-Wan Kenobi Vintage figures out there, but it is nice to see more Inquisitors in 3.75" style. The Grand Inquisitor will come on a The Vintage Collection card back and will be priced at $16.99. Pre-orders will go live at 1 PM EST right here and at most online retailers with a Fall 2023 release. May the Force be with you.

The Grand Inquisitor Hunts the Jedi Once Again with Hasbro 

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GRAND INQUISITOR – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Fall 2023). The Grand Inquisitor leads an elite cadre of Force-sensitive interrogators and hunters tasked with tracking down Jedi survivors who escaped Order 66. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GRAND INQUISITOR figure inspired by STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series."

" This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure with Lightsaber and hilt accessories. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.