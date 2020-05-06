Star Wars The Mandalorian Gets Chia Pet Featuring Baby Yoda

The Child is probably one of the biggest new characters to come out of Star Wars since the Disney takeover. The Mandalorian fans and non-fans, this adorable little green cutie has stolen hearts and wallets. We have seen some amazing Star Wars collectibles for this character from life size figures with Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys, to plushes with Build a Bear and ShopDisney, to 1" size figures from Hasbro. Each one carries its own unique style and each one is flying off shelves. This time though, Chia has announced a new Star Wars Chia Pet based on the one and only The Child aka Baby Yoda. The design of this "pet" is based on the little creature in its crib. Most people have had at least 1 Chia Pet growing up and it's interesting to know they still exist. In just a few day's and collectors, kid, or planter can bring this adorable decorative planter to life. While Baby Yoda is not touched by the green, it's crib will fill with vegetation and be at full power in 1-2 weeks.

There are so many products out there covering Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Child it only makes sense to get a plant. The design is not crazy at all and they keep his cuteness alive in the sculpt. This would be a great gift for kids out there and let them bring this plant alive. This is not an expensive piece either as it is priced at $19.99. The Child Chia Pet is not expected to ship out until July 2020 and you can pre-order them here. Decorate your house with this adorable Baby Yoda plant today!

"The hit Star Wars character is now a Chia Pet! Nobody will be able to resist the adorable charms of The Child Chia Pet. It is a unique gift for both children and adults! The handmade decorative planter comes to life in days, with full growth in 1-2 weeks using the simple included instructions. They can be reused indefinitely, too! Each comes with a packet of Chia seeds good for 3 plantings, and can also be replanted with similar seeds like basil or alfalfa."