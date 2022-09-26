Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cobb Vanth Finally Arrives at Hot Toys

Boba Fett is a Star Wars icon and there were rumors over a decade ago of the bounty hate getting his own solo project. One of the rumors that really stuck out to me was that the supposed director hated the prequel trilogy. With this kind of hatred, he wanted to tell a story of how the clone version of Boba was killed and replaced by someone else. This concept seems crazy to me, but after The Mandalorian that idea does not seem so outlandish. In Season 2 of the hit Star Wars Disney+ series, we were introduced to the Marshal of Mos Pelgo, known as Cobb Vanth. This hero was wearing the armor of Boba Fett, who is not missing from the picture.

This introduction was incredible, and Cobb Vanth is easily one of my favorite characters to come out of The Mandalorian. He met the fate of Cad Bane in The Book of Boba Fett, but his story is far from over. Hot Toys knows popularity when they see it, and now Cobb Vanth is coming to their 1/6 scale Star Wars line. This figure is everything you want and features uncanny likeness to the one and only Timothy Olyphant. The armor is weathered, fully detailed, and will truly be one hell of a figure for any Mandalorian collection. Pre-orders for Cobb are not live just yet, but fans can read all about the spec and detail of this figure below and can find him here soon.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ – 1/6th scale Cobb Vanth™ Collectible Figure – The marshal of Mos Pelgo™, a small town on Tatooine™, Cobb Vanth has earned the trust of the townsfolk as a capable peacekeeper and leader. Vanth, at one time, was custodian of Boba Fett™'s Mandalorian armor, which he bought off of Jawa™ traders. Hot Toys is delighted to officially present today the brand new 1/6th scale collectible figure of the beloved marshal Cobb Vanth!"

"The collectible figure is skillfully crafted featuring a newly developed head sculpt with likeness, interchangeable Boba Fett helmet, detailed costume with Mandalorian armor pieces, a jetpack, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, a selection of accessories, and a themed display base! Expand The Mandalorian collection you have with this Cobb Vanth 1/6th scale collectible figure today."

The 1/6th scale Cobb Vanth™ Collectible Figure special features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression, detailed wrinkles, and skin texture

One (1) interchangeable Boba Fett helmet with articulated rangefinder

Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons and accessories

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of gesture hands One (1) pistol holding right hand One (1) right fist

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) Mandalorian armor and vest with distressed effects

One (1) pair of brownish red gauntlets with weathering effects

One (1) reddish brown colored long sleeves shirt

One (1) brown belt with ammo and pistol holster

One (1) pair of brown colored pants

One (1) pair of yellowish brown colored boots

One (1) red colored scarf

One (1) yellow right knee guard with weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

One (1) jetpack with distressed effects and detachable rocket

Two (2) real-like thruster fire accessories (attachable to jetpack) One (1) firing effect accessory (attachable to rocket) One (1) drink bottle with woven bag

Specially designed themed diorama figure base