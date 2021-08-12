Star Wars The Mandalorian Dark Trooper Deploys With Iron Studios

Iron Studios continues to expand their impressive Star Wars statue series with another new addition to The Mandalorian. Coming out of the final episodes of the second season, the new Dark Trooper is ready to play with a brand new, highly detailed statue. Standing 9.4" tall, this hand-painted statue features the new combat droid with shining black armor. The Dark Trooper features swappable arms giving collectors a choice to switch between a blaster and grabbing design. Oddly enough, the Dark Trooper has not received a lot of collectibles since its debut so it is nice to see more collectibles capturing this badass character design. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Dark Trooper 1/10th Scale Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $140. The bot is set to release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Art Scale 1:10 line – Dark Trooper! This Star Wars Collectible Art Scale Statue is limited edition and comes with a detailed hand-painted base. A figure covered in shining black armor is aboard Imperial Officer Moff Gideon's space cruiser, directing his red photoreceptor eyes towards his objective, wielding a large blaster rifle and ready to fire with precision at any target. Iron Studios thus presents its statue of the fearsome "Dark Trooper BDS Art Scale 1:10 – The Mandalorian – Iron Studios", one of the most efficient and powerful Imperial combat droids. Just as seen in the second season of The Mandalorian series, a spin-off from Star Wars on the Disney+ streaming channel."

"Unveiled firsthand in the Sideshow Con virtual event, a must-have for Star Wars fans and collectors, the statue has two pairs of interchangeable hands, giving you the option of different ways to display. The collector can even choose to purchase more than one figure to create a troop of Dark Troopers to join the other pieces of Iron Studios' The Mandalorian line already announced, and with many more to come."