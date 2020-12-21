The Mandalorian Darksaber Force FX Lightsaber Revealed by Hasbro

The final Mando Monday has arrived as the hit show The Mandalorian ends its second season. Hasbro still has some surprises up their sleeves this time around, including the reveal of a new Star Wars Force FX Elite lightsaber. The Mandalorian fans can now become the rightful ruler of Mandalore with the new Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Darksaber Force FX Elite Lightsaber. This ancient lightsaber finally gets the upgrade that Star Wars fans have been waiting for. With advanced LEDs and sound effects, this lightsaber will be a centerpiece for your growing The Mandalorian collection.

Sound effects will include powering up, powering down, idle hum, and battle clash noises. For the LED aspect, The Mandalorian Darksaber will have a white LED blade edge, light up metal hilt, and a molten tip effect. The blade can be romanced from the hilt for a more elegant display in your Star Wars pad. This will be a great addition to your Mando cosplay kit, which already should include the Black Series Mandalorian helmet and NERF Blaster also coming next year. The Darksaber Force FX Elite Lightsabers from Hasbro will be priced at $249.99. It is set to release in Sumer 2021, and pre-orders will go live today at 4 PM EST. The Darksaber will not be exclusive and will be found on various retailers when pre-orders go live, like here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN DARKSABER FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER – (HASBRO/Age 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $249.99/Available: Summer 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN DARKSABER FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER, inspired by the live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired Lightsaber sound effects, the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER is the most realistic FORCE FX LIGHTSABER yet and features authentic Lightsaber sound effects inspired by THE MANDALORIAN series, including power-up, power-down, and motion sensor-controlled idle hum and battle clash effects."

"In addition, this Lightsaber features progressive ignition, molten tip effect, light-up hilt, and the first-ever STAR WARS FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER white LED blade edge. The durable light-up metal hilt features design and deco based on the DARKSABER seen in the live-action series. Proudly display this item in any STAR WARS collection with the included stand, with or without the removable blade. Requires 1 rechargeable 3.7V 1500mAH LiPo battery, included. Includes Lightsaber, barrel plug, hex key tool, stand, rechargeable Li-ion battery, USB charging cord, and instructions."