The Mandalorian and The Child Join the Beast Kingdom EAA Line-Up

Beast Kingdom has revealed another The Mandalorian Egg Attack Action figure with The Child joins in on the adventure. We have previously seen Din Djarin get the EAA treatment, but this time The Child is more than just an accessory piece. Grogu stands roughly 2.7 inches tall and will feature real fabric clothing, two head sculpts, and some accessories like a bowl, steering knob, and Mythosaur necklace. The Mandalorian is loaded up in this set as well as he comes with three swappable hands, Amban rifle, jetpack, pistol, and more. Both figures complement each other, and with this two-pack set, the adventures do not have to end as they did at the end of season two.

This special Beast Kingdom the Mandalorian set also includes an exclusive levitating Pram accessory. This is one Star Wars collectible that will be an adorable set for any fan of this series and a perfect EAA for fans of the toy line. The Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child Egg Attack Action Duo Pack from Beast Kingdom is priced at $149.99. The set is only months away with a July 2021 release date, and pre-orders are live and located here. Do not miss out on all of the new Star Wars EAA figures also coming soon wtH Darth Maul, Holo Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and the Sandtrooper with Dewback.

"The Mandalorian, a new original Disney+ adventure from the world of Star Wars, tells the tales and escapades of the bounty hunter, known only as Mando! On a quest to save the adorable 'Child', the Mandalorian must fight intergalactic foes, and unearth the truth behind The Empire's latest conquests! The EAA series of highly articulable, 6-inch action figures by Beast Kingdom is back once again with a pair of new Star Wars sets for fans of the Mandalorian. The kitted out bounty hunter is paired with a bevy of accessories fit to take on The Empire and its legions of Storm Troopers. Accompanying the Mandalorian is none other than the hit sensation 'The Child', or as affectionately known by fans as 'Baby Yoda', the pint-sized star full of cuteness!"

"The Mandalorian set, made with years of experience in licensed figure manufacturing, includes real fabric for the clothing, as well as a detailed recreation of the armor and weapons. With Baby Yoda, the bulging, adorable eyes are accurately recreated with two faces sculpts for customization. Finally, the deluxe version includes the now infamous levitating stroller. A perfect addition to have by Mando's side! Two sets, including the 'EAA-122 The Mandalorian', as well as the 'EAA-111 The Mandalorian & The Child duo pack', are both launched simultaneously for fans to choose from!"

EAA-111 The Mandalorian & The Child duo pack;

Accessories include：The Child, The Mandalorian, The Deluxe Version includes the Levitating Stroller.

The Child Accessories include:

Egg Attack style Child's head sculpts (Normal, Frog Eating)

Mythosaur Necklace

Bowl

Steering Stick Knob

Two (2) pairs of replacement hands

The Mandalorian Accessories include: