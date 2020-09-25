Star Wars Hasbro Pulse Con Reveals – The Vintage Collection

Hasbro Pulse Con 2020 Day 1 is finally here and with it is a massive Star Wars panel. The panel is packed with new and upcoming products reveals showcasing the world of Star Wars. The first set of reveals is The Vintage Collection with some revamped figures with new photo-real tech. Hasbro mentioned that with the massive amount of new fans they want to bring back some classic figures that fans have missed. While this does mess up the value of older collectible sit does give some great The Vintage Collection figures in the hands of fans. There was a total of six figures in this set of reveals with a nice chunk coming from the prequels series. Up first is two figures from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and the first is the Trade Federation Battle Droid. He will include a gun and a back attachment as well as an updated sculpt. We then get Queen Amidala in a royal outfit and will include a pistol. We then travel 10 years into the future with Attack of the Clones Anakin Skywalker. With photo-real tech and a new cloth poncho, Padawan Anakin returns to the series and fans will not want to miss. We then visit Return of the Jedi with a TIE Fighter Pilot with an amazing card back and updated sculpted that Original Trilogy fans won't want miss. The Mandalorian Incinerator Trooper is here and will be a perfect addition to any army building collector. The biggest surprise of the Vintage reveals is the debut of The Clone Wars Captain Rex. With an amazing card back and newly updated body, this will be a new must have fans for all new and old fans. All of these figures are set to go live today at 5 pm online today at HasbroPulse and other retailers are scheduled to release in Fall 2020.

"Revealed at #HasbroPulseCon, it's Star Wars The Vintage Collection figures! Available for pre-order on 09/25/2020 at 5:00pm ET on #HasbroPulse! (Each sold separately) (Site and products US/CA only)."