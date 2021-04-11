Star Wars The Vintage Collection Fan Vote Arrives From Hasbro

The Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest was a huge hit, giving fans and collectors a closer look at upcoming products. One of the biggest announcements outside of reveals was Hasbro putting the power in the hands of the fans. They have announced their first Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Vote from the Vault event. The event consists of five legendary Vintage Collection figures that are quite sought after and valuable, giving them a chance at a second life. The Hasbro Star Wars Vote from the Vault is as follows:

"Star Wars fans, you're our only hope! Starting now through April 23rd, we need YOU to vote on which figure from the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection vault comes back. The winning figure will be announced later this spring and will receive new photo real deco, where applicable. PRODUCT AND PACKAGE IMAGES SHOWN FOR REFERENCE ONLY. NOT FINAL. To vote, comment #StarWarsVoteFromTheVault + #FigureName (as seen below. 1 vote per account, per day. Vote closes April 23rd, 2021 at 11:59pm ET. May the Force be with you!"

Each figure deserves its spot in any fan's collection, and with the rise of Vintage Collection popularity, this is an excellent idea. The first figure is Imperial Tank Drive from Rogue One, which has regained popularity since his return in The Mandalorian. Weequay from Return of the Jedi is back, with many collectors still needing him for their Hasbro HasLabs Jabba's Sailing Barge. We then have the Republic Trooper from Star Wars: The Old Republic who originally got his figure debut through the Vintage line. The Old Republic is loved by many fans, and this figure can hold the legacy of that dying series. Making a comeback next is The Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano wielding her green lightsabers when she was still a padawan. This character continues to grow in popularity so getting another version of this figure would be great for tons of collectors.

Last but not least we have Starkiller from the beloved video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. This character is as popular amongst Star Wars fans as the entire Old Republic franchise. Originally Darth Vader's apprentice, Starkiller betrayed his master to help push the Rebellion forward. There are not many collectibles of Galen Marek so seeing his name on this list has us wanting more. The winner will receive a re-release of their figure with an updated card back and an updated figure with photo-real imaging. Fans can vote now on social media here by commenting #StarWarsVoteFromTheVault + #FigureName (example are above). Who will win?