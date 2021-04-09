New Star Wars Vintage Collection Figures Revealed At Hasbro Fan Fest

We return to a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest starts their anticipated Star Wars panel. The panel kicked off with the widely popular Star Wars: The Vintage Collection as new figures are released. With the growing popularity of the 3.75" figure line, Hasbro wants to bring back classic figures but with updated modeling. This wave consists of four retraining characters from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Hoth Luke Skywalker starts the wave with an updated non-snowy outfit design with new tweaks that fans have not seen before. Hans Solo is not far behind as he arrives on the forest moon of Endor wearing his trench coat. The trench coat is removable, and he will have a blaster to help him finish his mission.

The last two figures are also from Return of the Jedi, with Admiral Akbar coming in to save the day. This release is not a trap, and he will be a must have figure for any fan of this legendary film. Last but not least we are getting the Emperor's Royal Guard who will feature fabric elements and a removable helmet. Each of these Star Wars The Vintage Collection figures is very well done and will be fun for new and old collectors of the series. Each figure is priced at $12.99 and is set to release in Fall 2021. Pre-order is going live today at 5 PM EST here as well as other online retailers.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER (HOTH) Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Fall 2021). Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, as well as original Kenner branding, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER (HOTH) Figure inspired by STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes figure and 4 accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH HAN SOLO (ENDOR) Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Fall 2021). Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, as well as original Kenner branding, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH HAN SOLO (ENDOR) Figure inspired by STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes figure and 2 accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ADMIRAL ACKBAR Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Fall 2021). Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, as well as original Kenner branding, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ADMIRAL ACKBAR Figure inspired by STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes figure and 2 accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH EMPORER'S ROYAL GUARD Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Fall 2021). Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, as well as original Kenner branding, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH EMPORER'S ROYAL GUARD Figure inspired by STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes figure and 7 accessories."