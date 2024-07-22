Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: marvel, spider-man, Tamashii Nations

Step Across the Spider-Verse with New Spider-Man India S.H.Figuarts

Tamashii Nations step into the web of life with a new S.H. Figuarts figure with Spider-Man India from Across the Spider-Verse

Article Summary New S.H. Figuarts figure features Spider-Man India from Across the Spider-Verse.

Pavitr Prabhakar joins the lineup with detailed costume and accessories.

Figure includes masked/unmasked heads, yoyo, spiderwebs for dynamic posing.

Available for pre-order, releases in March 2025 at local stores and online for $90.

Tamashii Nations is ready to step into the Spider-Verse once again as they debut a brand new figure from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Oddly enough, for all the spider-themed heroes in the film, we still have not seen many new characters besides the main four, including Miles, Gwen, Spider-Punk, and 2099. However, there is hope as Tamashii Nation gives life to Spider-Man India with a new S.H.Figuarts figure! Also known as Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Man India comes from an alternate universe that is set in Mumbai, India. He gains spider-like powers, dons a traditional yet distinct Spider-Man costume, and joins the Spider Society in just six months.

Pavitr now joins forces with other Spiders to try and take down The Spot before he destroys the multiverse. This new figure features both masked and unmasked head sculpts, along with a beautifully detailed costume, impressive articulation, and his signature yo-yo. It is nice to see some of these new spider heroes come to life, and hopefully, more can continue to arrive in the future. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans can expect Pavitr Prabhakar to arrive in March 2025 for $90, and pre-orders are live online and at local comic book stores with Diamond.

"Chai Tea?! Chai Means Tea, Bro! – Spider-Man India"

"From Tamashii Nations. Spider-Man India from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse joins S.H.Figuarts! SpiderMan India, otherwise known as Pavitr Prabhakar, joins to fight together with Miles Morales! Unlike the Spider People who gained their powers from being bitten by a spider, the carefree Spider-Man India gained his from a shaman. His vivid and detailed suit has been accurately modeled together with his signature yoyos and spiderwebs. Enjoy creating a wide range of action scenes!"

"[Set Contents] Main body, 6 pairs of exchangeable hand parts, Exchangeable unmasked head part, Exchangeable neck part, exchangeable eye part, exchangeable right arm part (no bangle), yoyo, 5 types of spider webs"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!