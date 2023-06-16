Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, iron studios, The Flash

Step Into the Batcave with Iron Studios Next Batman The Flash Statue

Coming from the latest multiversal adventure with The Flash, Iron Studios debuts another slick 1/10 Art Scale statue fearing the Batmobile

To the Batcave! Iron Studio is entering the multiverse with their latest 1/10 Any Scale statue from The Flash. Coming in at a whopping 29.9" wide, 25" deep, and 12" high, Iron Studios has brought Batman and his iconic Batmobile into the spotlight. This incredible statue shows off part of the Batcave, along with Michael Keaton returning as Batman next to his batcomputers. The Caped Crusader is in a new modern suit and is ready to join Flash and his journey to save their world. Whether you are a fan of the Tim Burton Batman film or The Flash, then this statue will be a nice piece for any DC Comics fan. Iron Studios has this massive statue at $1,299, it is set for a Q2 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to also bring home the solo Dark Knight or the Barry and Alternate Barry 1/10 Art Scale statue companion pieces to finish your display.

Deluxe Batmobile Statue Arrives from Iron Studios

"Away from the chaotic Gotham City, beneath the foundation of the imposing gothic mansion house of Wayne's family, administrated for years by the faithful butler Alfred Pennyworth, secret passageways lead to the mysterious Batcave, the Dark Knight's secret headquarters and command center adapted with the most modern technology and resources used by the hero in his infinite crusade, the place is also the leaving and arriving spot for the hero's special vehicles, among them, pop culture's most remarkable car in every media!"

"After a long time away, Bruce Wayne wears again Batman's iconic black costume in a new version and reactivates his technological arsenal, including his awesome car, to fight against a new global threat. Over a metallic platform base with rocks and stalagmites of Batman's HQ, Iron Studios proudly present their new statue "Batmobile Deluxe – The Flash – Art Scale 1/10", bringing once again the most iconic and beloved versions of the super crime-fighting machine alongside the hero in his most recent black costume."

