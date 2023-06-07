Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios, The Flash

Iron Studios Brings Alternate Reality Flash to Life with New Statue

Iron Studios steps into the multiverse of the DC Universe with some new 1/10 Art Scale statues from the upcoming film, The Flash

DC Comics fans are only weeks away from watching the next summer blockbuster as The Flash is hitting theaters soon. This is a movie that fans have been waiting for, and universes collide like never before for the DC Universe in this film. One of the more interesting elements of the film is the fact that two Barry Allen's are features. Our Barry from the previous Justice League timeline and one from this new Flashpoint reality. It looks like this Barry is also ready to race into action with a fun and interesting improved suit. Iron Studios has revealed that a new DC 1/10 Art Scale statue is on the way featuring Alternate Flash. Sporting a modified Batman 1989 suit, this Barry is bringing something new to the Speed Force. Iron Studios captured the elements of this new design nicely, from the lightning bolt over the bat symbol to the weathered deco. The Flash fans will not want to miss out on bringing Alternate Barry home, and pre-orders are live right here for $160 with a December 2023 release.

Enter the World of Flashpoint with Iron Studios Latest Release

"Inspired by his older version from an alternative future, the teenager Barry Allen improvises while modifying and customizing one of Batman's costumes in a peculiar version of the scarlet speedster. Next to his other "self" from another world, more experienced and trained, he seeks help from a retired Dark Knight, inactive for years, to face a global threat in this reality. Thus, Iron Studios present the statue "Flash Alternate Version – The Flash Movie – Art Scale 1/10", with the young alternative version of the hero, over a base of metallic platforms reminiscent of the Batcave, Batman's base of operations and headquarters."

"The solo movie of the fastest hero on Earth, the 13th movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), releases now in June on the big screen with Ezra Miller reprising the main role of the speedster hero, and Iron Studios tag along using the Speed Force to reveal their collection of statues inspired by this memorable production that will bring besides his younger version also played by Ezra Miller, the older version of the protagonist Flash, and the Batman from this reality played once again by actor Michael Keaton, and other surprises on the next Inside Iron Studios Day on YouTube that celebrates its 2-years-anniversary in June. Don't miss it!"

