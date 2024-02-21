Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: black widow, hasbro, Marvel Legends

Step Into the Red Room with Marvel Legends New Red Widow Figure

Get ready to expand your Marvel Legends collection once again as Hasbro debuts their latest comic book inspired wave

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Marvel Legends Red Widow figure, inspired by Marvel Comics.

Red Widow is equipped with spear, extra hands, and Build-A-Figure piece of Zabu.

Figure set for release in May 2024 and available for preorder starting 2/22.

Collect the wave for figures like Black Winter, Superior Iron Man, and Ikaris.

Red Widow is relatively new to the world of Marvel Comics and was introduced in Avengers #10 (Vol. 8) in 2018. This mysterious woman is part of Russia's Winter Guard and is the latest creation to come out of the Red Room, with high levels of training and skills that can quickly go toe to toe with Black Widow. She was recruited into the program when she was just seven years old and is a bloodthirsty killer who will take on any Avenger that gets in her path. Hasbro has now brought this deadly assassin to life with their latest wave of Marvel Legends figures, inspired by the heroes from the pages of Marvel Comics.

Red Widow comes with a spear and an extra pair of hands. She will also come with a piece to the Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure Zabu from the Savage Land. It is interesting to see new characters and Marvel Comics stories getting figures like this, and it will help fans build their own Winter Guard. Collectors will be able to find pre-orders for the Red Widow tomorrow (2/22) for $24.99 online at most retailers like Hasbro Pulse. She is set to release in May 2024, along with the other figures in the wave with Black Winter, Superior Iron Man, Ikaris, and more.

The Red Room and Hasbro Summon the Red Widow

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RED WIDOW – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99| Available: May 2024). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collectithe 50on with Hasbro Marvel Legends Red Widow figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Avengers comics. Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories and 1 Marvel's Zabu Build-A-Figure piece."

"Look for Black Winter (Thor), Wolfsbane, Ka-Zar, Ikaris, and Marvel's Cable to complete the additional figure (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Avengers comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures. Available for preorder 2/22 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!