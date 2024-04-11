Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, frozen

Step Into the Unknown with Beast Kingdom's New Frozen Stone Statues

Step Into the Unknown with Beast Kingdom once again as they debut a new Classic Stone Bust Series set from the world of Frozen

Embrace the magic of the iconic Disney film Frozen as Beast Kingdom debuts a new chilly release for their Classic Bust Series. Return to the Kingdom of Arendelle once again with Anna and Elsa with their beautifully crafted stone sculptures. Just like something you would see in ancient Greece, these stunning stone statues capture the elegance and beauty of these Disney sisters. Coming in at roughly 6.4" tall, both Frozen statues feature each heroine on a sculpted base, capturing their signature designs right from the hit animated film and outfits as seen in Frozen II. These elegant pieces are perfect for any home or office, and the stone detail makes them something different from your average colored bust. Bring home the beauty of Arandelle and Frozen with these delightfully crafted Elsa and Anna statues that are set for a Q4 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find them and more icy Frozen statues right on the Beast Kingdom site.

Get Frosty with Beast Kingdom's New Disney's Frozen Statues

"Queen Elsa, with her magical powers, is ready to venture into the Enchanted Forest to find the source of her unknown magic. Dressed in a gown as seen in the second movie, she embodies the themes of ice and snow, nobility, and elegance. Paired with a cape as delicate as thin ice, she is ready for her biggest adventure yet. Accompanying her is Princess Anna, who has matured from being lively and carefree to a steadfast and headstrong champion, a transformation reflected in her more mature attire."

"Both busts are presented in a stone sculpture design, accompanied by bases that feature characteristics of stone columns. A highlight on these "Frozen" busts is the national flower of Arendelle, the "Saffron", as seen on the base. For fans of "Frozen", these two busts are a perfect high-end decor idea for your desk. Order yours today from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

