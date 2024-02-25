Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Step Out from the Shadows with TMNT: The Last Ronin & Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with a brand new and impressive selection of 1/10 Art Scale statue including The Last Ronin from the world of TMNT

TMNT: The Last Ronin is a relatively recent comic book miniseries that was published by IDW Publishing. It is set in a dystopian future where only one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles remains alive. This dark tale follows the last surviving turtle, known as The Last Ronin, as he seeks vengeance against those responsible for the downfall of his brothers and the city they once protected. Written by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, this story has taken the TMNT world by storm as it explores a dark future with loss, redemption, and the consequences of a world plunged into darkness.

Iron Studios is here to capture The Last Ronin as they are releasing a brand new statue inspired by this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story. Standing at 9" tall, this meticulously crafted statue captures the brooding Ronin character in a dynamic pose on traditional Japanese architecture. He is depicted with all of his brothers' weapons as well as their signature bandanas, as he remembers memories of their lives. This is one gorgeous statue that Ninja Turtle fans will not want to miss, and it is priced at $$199.99 with a Q4 2024 release right on the Iron Studios Store.

TMNT: The Last Ronin – Iron Studios Art Scale 1/10

"Following the death of his three brothers, Michelangelo is the main protagonist of TMNT: The Last Ronin, a five issues miniseries by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, published by IDW Publishing in 2020. In a dark alternate future, ruled by the Foot Clan, Mike seeks to avenge the murder of his brothers, supposedly caused by Oroku Hiroto, grandson of Oroku Saki, the former villain Shredder."

"The only survivor of an attempt of extermination by the current connection of the Foot Clan with Oroku Hiroto, Michelangelo isn't as joyful, playful, immature, optimistic, and sociable as he used to be. Now more distant, mature, serious, cautious, contemplative, and cold, he was really affected by the death of his relatives and friends, specially of his brothers, and just like an anti-hero he will move heaven and earth so that justice be made by killing Oroku Hiroto."

