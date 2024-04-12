Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, Sideshow Collectibles

Step Out of the Shadows with Sideshow Collectibles New Batman Statue

The Dark Knight is back as Sideshow Collectible has unveiled their newest Batman Premium Format statue as Gotham’s hero returns

Article Summary Unveiling Sideshow Collectibles’ Batman, towering at 27" in a classic gray and blue Batsuit.

Detailed Batman statue features dynamic cape and swarming bats, embodying the Dark Knight.

Available for pre-order, this Batman collectible is priced at $690 with a March 2025 release.

Detailed crafted statue positions Batman on a church steeple, encapsulating his vigilance.

Sideshow Collectibles is back with a stunning new addition to their DC Comics Premium Format Statue series. The Caped Crusader is back, and in glorious detail, as Sideshow captures Batman overlooking Gotham City in his classic gray and blue Batsuit. The World's Greatest Detective is embracing his fears and dishing out some new ones as he is surrounded by bats. Coming in at 27" tall, this statue captures Batman taking on Gotham City's nightlife as he is faithfully sculpted as he searches for his next lead. This meticulously crafted piece captures the Dark Knight in a moment of vigilance, perched atop a Gotham rooftop.

Batman's cape is flowing in the wind as he surveys the city below, while Sideshow captures tons of detail for his suit and bruting expression. The added layer of flying bats only helps add an extra layer of fear to the scene, capturing the myth that Batman has created for the villains of Gotham. DC Comics collectors will not want to miss out on adding this depiction of the Dark Knight to their very own Batcave. Caped Crusader enthusiasts can bring home the legend of Batman from Sideshow Collectibles for a whopping $690. Pre-orders are already live, with payment plans being offered and the statute set for a March 2025 release.

Sideshow Reveals New Batman Premium Format Figure

"Sideshow presents the Batman Premium Format™ Figure, a DC collectible which spotlights the dark nature of this detective. Measuring 27" tall, 21" wide, and 20" deep, the Batman Premium Format Figure finds Gotham City's nocturnal super sleuth balanced at the summit of a church steeple. Bruce Wayne's alter ego searches for clues to help him solve his current case while he grapples onto a crooked spire far above the city streets. As a colony of bats swarms around and morphs into his long, billowing cape, Batman becomes a prowling creature of the night who is able to stalk any enemy through the deepest shadows and the most dizzying heights."

"This intricate, fully sculpted Batman statue presents the World's Greatest Detective completely composed and in his element despite the precarious position in which he stands. He wears his gray and blue comic-inspired costume as well as his iconic bright yellow belt. The cowl's elongated ears, the hero's enigmatic expression, and his coiled muscles all emphasize this collectible's commanding presence in any fan's personal Batcave."

