Stitch and Angel Arrive in Q1 2026 with Disney Lorcana Winterspell

The magical world of Disney continues to come to tables as Ravensburger unveils new information on the future of Lorcana

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Set 11: Winterspell launches Q1 2026, bringing tropical winter magic to the Inklands.

Stitch and Angel from Lilo & Stitch headline the set, debuting in frosty, snowball-filled scenes.

Expect winter-themed Disney favorites, with rumors of Frozen, Mickey, Pooh, and Nightmare Before Christmas.

Lorcana's growing success could soar with Disney+ tie-ins, film promos, and exclusive park-only cards.

Get ready for Winterspell, Disney Lorcana's first-quarter 2026 expansion—Set 11 in the core series—promising a snowy adventure through the Inklands like no other. The reveal at Gen Con teased snow-dusted paradise teeming with characters you wouldn't expect in wintry settings. Lilo & Stitch are starting off the flurry fun, including the Disney Lorcana debut of Angel, sporting snowball-ready enthusiasm as winter spreads over tropical terrain: Ravnesburger had this to say from Gen Con 2025:

"Flurries of Fun" is what you can expect in the next set Winterspell, coming Q1 2026. The Ravensburger team didn't spoil too much about this set in the humid summer weather at Gen Con – the promotional snowballs all melted! – but fans should look out for Angel from Lilo & Stitch and a ton of winter glee.

While specific card lists haven't dropped yet, Winterspell is certain to bring flurries of themed content and fresh fan-favorite characters, blended with the game's established lore. The official art and collateral hint at palm trees under snow, cheerful alien antics, and magical Illumineer vistas touched by frost. It wouldn't be surprising to see the return of Frozen here, but it would be nice to see some winter fun across Disney with Mickey Mouse and the gang, a bundled-up Winnie the Pooh and Piglet, or maybe the debut of The Nightmare Before Christmas. Winterspell will surely bring new characters and more fun into Disney Lorcana, but it's time to expand its presence in the collecting world.

To have Lorcana reach those Pokémon numbers, there needs to be more focus on showcasing it to a broader audience, which is what it deserves. A partnership with Disney+ would be fun with animated shorts, lore intros, or even behind-the-scenes content tied to Lorcana. On top of that, it would be great to see more cross-promotions with major Disney movie releases with themed promo cards or limited booster packs. A Promo Disney Lorcana Moana 2 card was released with the film, and it would be great to see more of that for Zootopia 2, which will appear in Set 10: Whispers of the Well. Even exclusive park-only cards at Disneyland and Disney World would bring some hype, even if they cost a pretty penny in the end. Disney Lorcana is bringing something fresh and new to the table, and more Disney fans need to get their hands on these cards for play or just collecting. Stay tuned for more info on Winterspell as it comes, and check out more directly on the Disney Lorcana site.

