Stranger Things Vecna is Back with Iron Studios Newest 1/10 Statue

Iron Studios is back with some more impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues including the return to Hawkins for Stranger Things

Vecna has been unleashed once more as Iron Studios celebrates Netflix's TUDUM, even with some new statues. The world of Stranger Things is coming to life in glorious 1/10 Art Scale format, and Season 4 seems to be the focus. Coming from the latest season, the big bad Vecna has returned and is ready for world domination with his new 14" tall statue. Featuring the haunting Godfather Clock, the Upside Down, and tons of Tendril, Vecna means business. A lot of gruesome details were put into this Stranger Things piece from Iron Studios that will easily please fans. It is interesting to see Iron Studios take on the world of Stranger Things, but these pieces are incredible and will enhance any entertainment center. Pre-orders are already live through Iron Studios for $239.99, he is set for a Q4 2023 release, and fans can find Vecna here. Keep your eyes out for the companion Eleven statue as well to bring the horror of the Upside Down to life.

Vecna Goes Deluxe for Iron Studios Stranger Things Statue

"Intertwined with roots and tendrils from the Upside Down, parts of the collective mind of the entity known as the Mind Flayer, a monstrous humanoid figure, red as human flesh, without a nose, with a prolonged left hand and claws instead of fingers, rises while connecting to the vines of this shadowy and contorted dimension next to an old chiming clock, a peculiar relic from his mysterious past, part of a ritual to curse his victims."

"In his place of power, the cruel and sadistic monster seeks to destroy humankind starting by the residents of the city of Hawkins. The big and fearsome threat is revealed in the statue "Vecna – Stranger Things – DLX Art Scale 1/10", one of Iron Studios' first releases inspired by one of the most successful shows on the streaming service Netflix, with four seasons available so far and a fifth and final season confirmed and anxiously longed by fans worldwide."

