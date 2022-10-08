Street Fighter Goes Toe-To-Shell with TMNT and Playmates

Street Fighter is hitting a landmark event this year as the hit Capcom fighting game celebrates its 35th anniversary. Such a big event like this deserves plenty of recognition, and it has received plenty with some sweet collaborations. This year alone, we have seen Transformers and Power Ranger's crossovers, giving collectors some fun and unique collectibles. Playmates even joined in on the fun with some special 2-pack sets as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) taking on some iconic Street Fighter characters. Two sets have already been revealed, with Leonardo taking on Ryu and Michelangelo fighting Chun-Li. Playmates sent us over some of these sets to check out, and they bring this legendary crossover to life!

Right off the bat, it is the packing that rally can pull a collector in, and these pieces are nothing less than spectacular. Both TMNT sets feature some arcade-style art from character selection on the sides as well as a classic Street Fighter backdrop. The whole thing screams 1980, and the back even has their classic 8-bit fighting game designs. While the Turtles never really crossed over with Street Fighter, it is a concept that many have thought of as martial arts skills are put to the test. The packaging is so good I could not even try and ruin it, which is fine as the turtles are the same Playmates Ninja Elite series figures but with a new spicy deco.

Both Leo and Mickey are packed with some very intense and heavy deco with a darker, more gritty design to them. This could turn some fans away, but the sculpts for Ryu and Chun-Li could easily make up for that. They are very similar to the Cobra Kai set that dropped last year, and I feel that the Street Fighter figures will have so articulation issues to prove that. However, if you are a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Street Fighter, then these sets are for you. Two more sets will be on the way, with Raphael and Donatello going against Ken and Guile. These sets are hitting Targets now and can be found up for pre-order right here at $49.99 each.