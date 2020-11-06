Street Fighter M. Bison Gets A $1,200 Statue from PCS Collectibles

The evil Shadaloo leads, M. Bison, is ready to fight once again with the newest PCS Collectible statue from the hit fighting game, Street Fighter. M. Bison is 1/3rd scale and will stand 29" tall, 19.5" wider, and will be placed on top of the Temple Hideout fighting arena. The craftsmanship and sculpt of this statue is magnificent with great amounts of detail. His costume is bright and will easily be a big talking point when showing off your collection. M. Bison will feature LED light-up features in his eyes and in one of his sets of interchangeable hands. The Street Fight Psycho Power will now light up the dark when on display and shows the complete fury of this madman.

This is one meaty statue that Street Fighter fans will not want to miss and will easily be a great centerpiece to your gaming collection. With a massive size, bright colors, and light-up pieces, it will be reign supreme over other fighters statues. The Street Fighter M. Bison: Alpha Statue from PCS Collectibles is priced at $1,200. He is set to fight once again between August – October 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Payment plans are available, so make sure you take advantage of it if needed. Do not miss out on some of the other amazing PCS Collectibles Street Fighter statues like Chun-Li and Cammy.

"You cannot fight destiny. The world will be mine. Sideshow and PCS present the M. Bison Alpha 1:3 Scale Statue, ready to dominate your roster of Street Fighter collectibles. The M. Bison Alpha 1:3 Scale Statue measures 29" tall and 19.5" wide, striking a dominating stance on top of a base inspired by the in-game Temple Hideout stage from the Street Fighter series. The temple base features tiles with a stone-like appearance as well as four of the signature golden statues seen throughout the level. This evil Shadaloo leader is dressed in his red uniform from Street Fighter Alpha, consisting of tailored pants and a tailored overcoat with black hems, as well as a black cape draped over his shoulders. M. Bison also has a sculpted physique that faithfully recreates his Street Fighter series character model to give fans a highly accurate video game collectible of an iconic villain in a classic costume."

"The mixed media M. Bison 1:3 Scale Statue includes a number of detailed swap-out elements that allows collectors to choose a winning combo for display. The maniacal dictator comes with one stoic portrait and one grinning portrait, each with a detailed facial sculpt, white eyes, black hair, and a sculpted red cap, blending the game's animated style with incredible realism. M. Bison also includes two interchangeable left hands, one with an open-handed gesture and one with a blue flame effect as he charges his Psycho Power for a devastating attack. Both portraits and the flame-hand feature LED light-up capability for an even more engaging presentation. Submit to the might of Shadaloo and bring home the M. Bison Alpha 1:3 Scale Statue by PCS today."